Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson jumped on one of TikTok’s trending challenges: the tortilla challenge.

In the video, shared to Johnson’s TikTok account, the actors appeared to be on set of a promo shoot for their upcoming animated movie “DC League of Super Pets”, in theatres July 29, but they seemingly took a break to complete the challenge.

In the latest social media trend, competitors fill their mouth with water then play a game of rock-paper-scissors. The winner gets to slap the loser across the face with a dry tortilla. The first person to spit loses the game.

@therock You can tell @imkevinhart has been waiting to slap the sh*t out of me with no consequences 👋🏾 😂😂 This was fun – our #dcsuperpets is IN THEATERS July 29th! #tortillachallenge ♬ original sound – The Rock

Hart, who’s always full of energy, could not contain his composure while Johnson, who’s mastered the WWE staredown, glared at Hart. In the hilarious clips the co-stars desperately try to contain their laughter.

“You can tell @imkevinhart has been waiting to slap the sh*t out of me with no consequences,” Johnson captioned the “fun” video.

Watch the TikTok above to see who ultimately won the competition.