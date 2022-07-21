Elvis Presley’s relationship with Black musicians has always been complicated, but his ex-wife insists that racism wasn’t

In a recent appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored”, the late rock ‘n’ roll icon’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley was asked about how Elvis would have been greeted in today’s culture.

The host asked whether she thought there would be “a campaign to try and cancel [Elvis] for inappropriate statements, inappropriate behaviour [or] inappropriate lyrics.”

Priscilla pointed out that, as depicted in the recent film “Elvis”, the singer was often called a racist, but she disputed that charge.

“He was not a racist – he’s never been a racist,” she told Morgan. “Elvis had friends, Black friends, friends from all over. He loved their music. He loved their style. He loved being around, you know, Black musicians.”

“He was just not prejudiced in any way, and not racist in any way. So I don’t know [how he would fare against ‘cancel culture’]. This is a very frightening time…. It’s almost like we’re looking for something from everyone,” Priscilla continued.

Many Black musicians have criticized Elvis over the years, including Quincy Jones, who said in an interview last year that he would not have worked with the late singer, adding, “He was a racist mother….”

Morgan also asked Priscilla what Elvis would make of the U.S. as it stands today, culturally and politically.

She said that Elvis “wouldn’t believe” what’s going on in the country: “It’s truly baffling. For the first time, I’m worried about my future – for not only my children, [but for] my grandchildren as well.”

“I don’t know what happened to freedom. I don’t know if there is freedom here [in the U.S.] anymore. No one says what side they’re on, Republican or whatever you want to be… being very careful what you say, how you say it. I think we’re in a very dangerous time,” Priscilla continued.

Finally she added, “He [Elvis] wouldn’t believe it. He was a die-hard American; he was America.”