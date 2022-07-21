Jordan Peele is a humble guy.

With the release of Peele’s latest blockbuster “Nope”, comic artist Adam Ellis tweeted out some extremely high praise for the director.

Sharing an image of the high Rotten Tomatoes scores for each of his three movies, Ellis wondered “at what point do we declare Jordan Peele the best horror director of all time?” and prompted others to name another horror director who made three great films.

I know this is a hot take but at what point do we declare Jordan Peele the best horror director of all time? Can you think of another horror director that had 3 great films, let alone 3 in a row? I can't. pic.twitter.com/s67M40TZ7p — Adam ElIis 𓁹𓂏𓁹 (@adamtotscomix) July 20, 2022

Almost immediately, Ellis was bombarded with tweets from horror fans, with many pointing to iconic directors like John Carpenter, Wes Craven, Jacques Tourneur, George Romero, James Whale, David Cronenberg, Dario Argento, and more.

But they were all outdone when Peele himself weighed in, tweeting at Ellis:

Sorry. I love your enthusiasm but, I will just not tolerate any John Carpenter slander!!! pic.twitter.com/71sVfXAu7S — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) July 20, 2022

Ellis, though he didn’t respond directly to Peele, did react to the director’s response.

He also shared his favourite Carpenter movie, which happens to not be one of the director’s horror films.