Rick Martin came out the winner of a court hearing on Thursday.

According to TMZ, a judge has dismissed the temporary restraining order against Martin, after his 21-year-old nephew withdrew his claim against the singer.

The restraining order had been put in place last week when Martin’s nephew had alleged that they’d had a sexual relationship lasting several months, and that Martin had harassed and stalked him afterward.

Martin had vehemently denied all the allegations, including that he and his nephew had a sexual relationship.

The singer’s legal team told ET Canada, “Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter.”

They continued, “The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Martin had been scheduled to appear virtually, via Zoom, for Thursday’s hearing, in order to deny the allegations before the judge, who was deciding whether to extend the restraining order.