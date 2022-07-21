Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t in a hurry to return to acting.

In a clip from the actress’s upcoming appearance on “Sunday Today”, she spoke about her time away from the camera, via People.

“I really don’t miss it all. I think I’m so lucky that I got to do it, and I’m sure I still will at some point,” Paltrow shared. “The team is always trying to get me to do a movie, but I really love what I do and I love how immediate it is and how…. We’re able to create product out of thin air that we believe in so much.”

The last time she appeared in film was in 2020 for Neflix’s series “The Politician”. She has been spending time developing her lifestyle brand Goop, explaining that it is “so powerful” that she doesn’t “daydream about the movie business at all.”

Despite her shift in focus to her business career, Paltrow does have plans to return to acting at some point.

“I did promise my mother at some point before I die, I told her I would go and do a play so… I’m gonna deliver on that promise at some point.”

This isn’t the first time Paltrow has spoken about moving away from her acting career.

In an interview on SiriusXM’s “Quarantined with Bruce” in 2020, she spoke about how she felt lost after her Oscar win for “Shakespeare in Love”.

“I sort of felt like, well, Now who am I supposed to be?” she revealed. “Like, What am I? What am I driving towards?”

The pressure and intense scrutiny of always being in the public eye also turned her off from the endeavour.

“Being a kid who’s living every breakup on every headline, being criticized for everything you do, say, and wear,” Paltrow continued. “And also, it’s so transitory, you’re always all over. It’s hard to plant roots. I’m such a homebody, you know me, I like to be with my old friends and cook and squeeze my kids. I don’t want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks. Like, it’s just not who I am.”

One thing she’s made sure to focus on during her time away from Hollywood is her children.

“I do have one going off to college and you realize how finite, it went so quickly,” she shared.

Paltrow’s full interview airs on Sunday.