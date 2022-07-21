Drake has his sights set on a new woman — and it’s none other than model and social media star Suede Brooks. The duo was spotted on vacation together in St. Tropez, France, looking cozy on a yacht.

A source tells ET, Drake has been hanging out with Suede in St. Tropez for the last several days, and they have been “yacht hopping” while abroad. Though the pair’s fans may not have known this, the source reveals this is not the first time Drake and Suede have hung out. They have lots of friends in common, so they have spent time together in the past.

Photo: ELIOT / MEGA – BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID — Photo: ELIOT / MEGA - BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID

Detailing the relationship behind the photos, the source says, “They’re having fun together. They are sweet, whispering in each other’s ears and laughing.”

While Drake and Suede look picture-perfect in St. Tropez, what do their friends think of their budding romance? The source tells ET, “Their friends think they make a cute couple and have been rooting for them to hang out more.”

Though Suede and Drake have yet to make their fling Instagram official, Suede dropped hints on social media that she is in fact the woman accompanying the GRAMMY-winning rapper. She took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of a gift shop with St. Tropez-themed postcards on display.

It hasn’t been all models and yachts for Drake on vacation recently. On Sunday the rapper seemingly confirmed he was detained by Swedish policewhile in the Scandinavian country. He shared a picture of the letter Public Prosecutor’s Office for Sweden’s National Police Board allegedly sent him, notifying him that he was suspected of a crime and “subsequently detained.”

At the top of the letter, detainees’ rights were listed as well as a breakdown of what is expected to happen next. The letter also noted that an “interrogation will be held” with detainees “as soon as possible.”

