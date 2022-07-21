Jamie Lee Curtis may have her sights set on the world of superheroes next.

The actress spoke with People about the idea of potentially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as her podcast “Letters from Camp” wraps up.

Curtis briefly poked some fun at the superhero movies when she compared her film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” to “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” which came out at the same time. Both films explore the idea of the multiverse.

Comparing the movies, she said her film “out marvels any Marvel movie”.

Explaining herself, Curtis reassured the outlet it wasn’t anything personal.

“I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” she said.

“What I was talking about is that Everything Everywhere All at Once was a little movie that could … and [we] were able to tell a multiverse story that really touched people,” the actress continued. “What I was trying to talk about was it doesn’t have to be a Marvel movie in order to be a spectacle and to really move you.”

In fact, the 63-year-old admitted she has an extremely competitive side.

“Maybe I felt like stirring up a little friendly competition,” she joked. “And you can’t have a company called Marvel without somebody making fun of it and calling it Marvel-less. I mean, I think we out-marveled Marvel.”

While she did like creating competition between the two films, she was always open to collaborating with new creators – though she thought it may be unlikely in her case that Marvel would come calling.

“Honestly, I can’t imagine that they will ever come calling because I kicked up some dust,” she explained “But I’m a collaborating artist. I work with a lot of people on a lot of different things, and if the role was interesting and if I could bring what I do to it, of course I would [work with Marvel]. What am I going to do, say no? Of course!”

Of course, Curtis was not without her own apprehensions, however, about joining a multi-million dollar franchise.

“I’m afraid if I do a Marvel movie, they’re going to stick dots all over me and make me act by myself in a warehouse somewhere,” she added. “‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was the absolutely most unexpected, delightful experience maybe of my career, just because the expectations were so low and I was so free in the work and just had a blast making it. And there was no green screen!”