One of the most controversial figures in sports is the subject of a brand new series.

Disney+ has unveiled a new trailer for the new 8-episode limited series “Mike”, an “unauthorized and no-holds-barred” account of the life and career of Mike Tyson.

The champion boxer is played in the series by Trevante Rhodes, the series is said to explore “the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again.”

Photo: Disney+

The description reads, “Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story.”

“I, Tonya” screenwriter Steven Rogers is creator and executive producer on the series, and Karin Gist serves as showrunner.

Russell Hornsby, Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, Li Eubanks, Olunike Adeliyi and B.J. Minor also star.

“Mike” premieres with two episodes August 25, and two episodes each week afterward.