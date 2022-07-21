fucThere are a lot of toxic fans out there, but for Simon Pegg, the “Star Wars’ fandom takes the cake.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s “Jim and Sam’ show, the actor, who has appeared in both the “Star Trek” and “Star Wars” franchise was asked which fans are the hardest to please.

“To be honest — And as someone who kind of was, you know, kicked off about the prequels when they came out, the ‘Star Wars’ fan base really seems to be the most kind of toxic at the moment. I’m probably being very controversial to say that,” Pegg said, according to Mediaite.

“I mean, I’m out of it now … I’ve apologized for the things I said about, you know, Jar Jar Binks,” the actor continued. “Cause of course there was a f**king actor involved. He was getting a lot of flack and … It was a human being. And because it got a lot of hate, he suffered, you know, and I feel terrible about being part of that,” he added.

Pegg was referring to the fan backlash to Jar Jar Banks, which led actor Ahmed Best to consider taking his own life.

“I find the ‘Star Trek’ fans have always been very, very inclusive, you know, ‘Star Trek’’s about diversity. It has been since 1966, it always was,” the actor said.

“There’s no sort of like, ‘Oh, you’re suddenly being woke.’ No ‘Star Trek’ was woke from the beginning, you know?” he added. “This is massively progressive. ‘Star Wars’ suddenly there’s, there’s a little bit more diversity and everyone’s kicking off about it. And it’s, it’s really sad.”

“Star Wars” fans have long been criticized for creating a toxic environment, including for stars like Kelly Marie Train, who left social media following the release of “The Last Jedi” over harassment and racism.