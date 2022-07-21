Ryan Gosling recalled getting interrupted by his wife Eva Mendes while filming “The Gray Man”.

During his Thursday appearance on “Good Morning America”, the 41-year-old star of the forthcoming “Barbie” movie was asked about a funny situation that occurred on set.

Gosling shared that one day while shooting an action scene in Prague, where he was handcuffed to a bench, he used his free hand to pick up a phone call from Mendes, who was staying at a nearby hotel with their daughters.

“How long are these explosions going to go on, because the girls have a piano Zoom class!” she said on the phone.

Gosling has been busy promoting “Gray Man” with his co-stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. The film hit limited theatres on July 15, ahead of its July 22 digital release on Netflix.