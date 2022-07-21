Mike Tyson has an ominous premonition.

The boxing legend spoke with trauma and addiction therapist Sean McFarland on his podcast “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” about how he feels his age wearing on him.

“We are all gonna die one day, of course,” The 56-year-old athlete said. “Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, ‘Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon.'”

In a melancholy note, he added that he doesn’t believe material wealth gives him any security.

“I always tell people — they think money’s gonna make them happy, they’ve never had money before — when you have a lot of money, you can’t expect nobody to love you,” he added. “You believe that you’re invincible when you have a lot of money, which isn’t true.”

Tyson shared that it was a topic he frequently argued about with his current wife Lakiha Spicer, who believed financial security would give her peace after his death.

He was previously married to Robin Givens from 1988 – 1989, and Monica Turner from 1997 – 2003.

“What (exactly) is security?’ he asked. “I don’t know. When you put money in your bank and you get a cheque every week and you can live for the rest of your life, is that security? It doesn’t mean you won’t catch a disease, or get hit by a car. Can money secure you when you jump off a bridge?”

The controversial athlete is the subject of an upcoming Disney+ limited series “Mike” which is an “unauthorized and no-holds-barred” retelling of his life.