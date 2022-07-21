Kate McKinnon has finally broken her silence regarding her recent departure from “Saturday Night Live”.

While it was a “very hard” decision that McKinnon thought about for a “very long time,” it was also the right one.

“All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on ‘Saturday Night Live,'” Kate said during Thursday’s episode of “Live With Kelly and Ryan”. “So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, my body was tired, and I felt like it was time.”

When Ryan Seacrest asked if the she’d be tuning into “SNL”‘s 48th season, airing this fall, McKinnon said, “I don’t know that I can watch the show yet because it’s too emo because I miss everyone so much. It’s my family… So, I think I’m just going to tape ‘The Bachelorette’ and watch it [on Saturdays].”

McKinnon departed “SNL” following its season 47 finale, alongside Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson. Although she’ll no longer be heading to Studio 8H every week, the actress has a few projects lined up, including voice acting in “DC League of Super-Pets”, which hits theatres July 29, and a supporting role in the live-action “Barbie” movie, starring alongside Ryan Gosling and “Bombshell” co-star Margot Robbie.

After joining “SNL” in 2012, McKinnon became one of the NBC sketch comedy series’ most frequent sketch performers throughout her 11 seasons. She is the show’s only cast-mate to win an Emmy award for a comedy performance and made history by scoring two Emmys and nine nominations, including her final nomination for the variety show this year.