It looks like Amber Heard and Johnny Depp may be going to court once again.

On Thursday, Heard officially filed to appeal the recent verdict in Johnny Depp’s defamation suit against her.

The three-page Notice of Appeal filing to the Virginia Court of Appeals only begins the appeal process, with the state requiring an $8.3 million bond in order for her to actually conduct the appeal.

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict,” a spokesperson for Heard told ET Canada. “While we realize today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Depp said, “The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp, in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand.”

The filing comes only days after a judge dismissed Heard’s attempted to have the verdict and $10.3 million award in Depp’s favour thrown out for a new trial, citing issues with the jury.

Last month, a jury returned a verdict, finding Heard liable on three counts of defamation against Depp stemming from a Washington Post op-ed in which she said she was a victim of domestic violence. Heard was also awarded $2 million in damages on a countersuit against Depp and his legal team.