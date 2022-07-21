Billie Eilish says she took a familiar approach to her new music.

The artist released her surprise two-song EP Guitar Songs today which includes the tracks “The 30th” and “TV”. Sharing the process behind her music with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Eilish revealed she had actually written “The 30th” a while ago.

“We wrote that on December 30th, and that was actually the first song that we had written since ‘Happier Than Ever,” she recalled. “That’s why it’s called ‘The 30th’ because something happened on November 30th and it had just been the most indescribable thing to have to witness and experience. I was with FINNEAS, and I was like, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t know what you were planning on doing, but we need to write this song about this right now,’ and we did, and that was the first song we wrote since ‘Happier Than Ever’.”

The melancholy track contains lyrics referencing a traffic accident and a victim waking up in the hospital.

As for the second track on the EP, “TV”, it contains a lot of political commentary and directly references the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The lyric “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade” references both the defamation trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard as well as the court decision.

“We wrote that line a few weeks before it was officially overturned. It was a placeholder of doom,” she said of the inspiration for the lyric. “I mean, it was the day of Glastonbury that it happened, and I was sitting in the… We were at this house, and I was sitting with the dogs in the grass. My mom came out, and she just stood there, and she went, ‘They overturned it.’ We all were just like… God, it was like a curtain of doom.”

The artist had been hopeful that despite the leak the judges were looking into overturning it, that it wouldn’t come true.

“We wrote that line when the news got out about the fact that they’re considering overturning it, and we wrote that line then. It’s a really scary world right now,” she said.

As for the singer’s unconventional approach to her new EP, she said it had a lot to do with going back to her roots with how she used to release music with her brother.

“We were just making music, writing songs on FINNEAS’s guitar in our parents’ house and then playing them for people in… The way that we started was we did all these meetings and we didn’t have anything recorded, and so all the meetings that we did, we would just bring a guitar, and FINNEAS and I would sing them acoustically in every single meeting,” she recalled. “We did that for two years, and that’s how we met everyone. All the people we work with, we met them because we went to their offices and we sat there and we sang for them and sang these songs we had written. That’s our roots.”

That being said, Eilish still has plans to release a new album sometime next year.

“We’re going to hopefully make another album in the next year. I mean, it’s crazy. I hate to say this because I know it’s a disappointment to people that think, ‘Oh my God, they’re making an album. It’s going to come out soon,'” she said. “‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’ are the only songs that we have. We don’t have any other songs. These songs are really current for me, and they’re songs that I want to have said right now.”

Guitar Songs is available for streaming now.