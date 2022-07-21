Click to share this via email

Luke Bryan doesn’t like to see roughhousing at his shows.

Over the weekend, the country star performed in Youngstown, Ohio, and took a moment during the show to call out a pair of fans who had gotten into a fight.

“I mean, why the hell were y’all fighting during ‘Buy Dirt’?” he said, as heard in videos shared to TikTok.

“This isn’t Limp Bizkit or nothing. Friggin’ Gwar,” he said, referencing the two rock bands.

Limp Bizkit, headed by frontman Fred Durst, gained notoriety for violent mosh pits at their shows in the ’90s, including at the infamous Woodstock ’99 music festival.

“I know somebody got the s**t knocked out of them, though, I saw it. Chill out. Find a joint or something, smoke a joint. I know y’all got that s**t,” Bryan added, in a stoner voice. “Dude, man, bro, dude, did you see those people upset, bro?”

Finally he told the crowd, “It’s my birthday night, no fighting on my birthday night!”

Bryan celebrated turning 46 on Sunday.