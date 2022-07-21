Vanessa Hudgens didn’t stick to the status quo when she started planning her best friend and “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland’s Bachelorette Party.

“It was amazing,” Hudgens told ET Canada at her Cali Cares fundraiser days after she returned from the trip.

“I organized it. It wasn’t your stereotypical, or what you see in movies, type of bachelorette party,” she added. “I arranged a meditation, sound bath for a song. It was very healing, beautiful and relaxing.”

READ MORE: Vanessa Hudgens Returns To Original School From ‘High School Musical’

The girl group traveled to Punta Mita, Mexico to celebrate Hyland’s upcoming nuptials to “Bachelor in Paradise” bartender, Well Adams. The trip also included a day on the water donned in matching one piece bathing suits.

Hyland and Adams have been engaged since 2019, but was forced to postpone their ceremony due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now that the beloved celebrity couple are ready to say “I do,” Hudgens is already beaming with excitement for their big day.

“I’m so excited,” she said. “It’s going to be so much fun.”

Hudgens was appearing at her Cali Cares charity fundraising dinner benefiting No Kid Hungry on behalf of her brand, Caliwater. The event that took place at Spago in Beverly Hills Sunday night included a formal dinner, a silent auction and a jazz performance from the “High School Musical” actress herself.

When asked why she chose No Kid Hungry as a charitable partner, Hudgens was quick to note how non-profits who help children and those with cancer have always been close to her heart.

READ MORE: Sarah Hyland Celebrates Her ‘Dream’ Bridal Shower With Vanessa Hudgens, Justin Mikita And More, Gets Surprised By Fiancé Wells Adams

“I feel like it’s really important to ask yourself what’s upsetting to you, and the things that have affected me and that are upsetting to me are cancer because I lost my dad to cancer, and then I love kids and no kid should have to worry about when they’re going to be able to get their next meal,” Hudgens said.

“No Kid Hungry does such an amazing job at providing meals to children all over and making it really easy and accessible for families,” she added. “It’s just so important and they do such a fantastic job. I love everything that they do, so whenever I can support them, I’m there.”