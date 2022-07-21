Kourtney Kardashian is shutting down speculation that her son Mason Disick is leaking private family information on social media. The Poosh founder also labeled the person behind the “fake” Mason accounts as “ultra ultra ultra creepy.”

“Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday,” Kardashian, 43, began her first tweet addressing the issue. “After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So I will spell it out clearly : that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family.”

“To any and all ‘news’ outlets who use that false account as a source, you know better,” she added. “Stop using it for the benefit of your slow news day please and thank you. And to the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy.”

Kardashian also posted the same statement on her Instagram story.

The most recent and perhaps most discussed rumour spread by one of these alleged fake Mason accounts is that Kourtney’s sister Kylie Jenner, 24, is engaged.

“Hey guys! Mason here you’re [sic] favorite person LOL. Here’s an update on life,” the poster wrote, according to Radar Online. Referring to a recent party Jenner attended, the poster suggested the event was actually a bridal or engagement party. “Kylie is getting married and … that’s why she’s the only one wearing white!!!” they said.

To be clear, Mason Disick has had his own official social media accounts in the past, including an Instagram account and a TikTok which he created back in 2020. However, Kourtney quickly shut those accounts down.

“I made [his Instagram account] private and then [Mason] turned it back to public without me knowing … so I just [deleted it],” Kardashian said on Instagram after shutting down Mason’s account. “It’s gone. It’s deleted.”