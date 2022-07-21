Click to share this via email

The world rests on the shoulders of a group of thieves in Paramount and eOne’s new movie.

The studios released the official full-length trailer for “Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves” at their Comic-Con panel Thursday.

The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant as a group of thieves who stumble into greatness.

Based on Wizards of the Coast’s internationally renowned role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, the high fantasy film follows these thieves as they accidentally steal a powerful magical item that unleashes a terrible evil into the world.

Justice Smith plays Simon, Sophia Lillis plays Doric, Chris Pine plays Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga in “Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves” from Paramount Pictures – Photo: Paramount Pictures

Chris Pine plays Edgin and Regé-Jean Page plays Xenk in “Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves” from Paramount Pictures. – Photo: Paramount Pictures

“We’re a team of thieves, when you do this you’re bound to make enemies, and sometimes those enemies come looking for revenge,” Pine’s character explains in the trailer. “We helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing and unleased a great evil.”

The trailer features a variety of fantastical beasts from the game’s lore and has many Easter eggs for fans of the series.

“There are characters from the Lore as well which will provide a runway into multiple films,” Teresa Goldstein revealed at the panel, via Deadline.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves: – Photo: Paramount Pictures

This isn’t the first time studios have attempted to take the game franchise to the big screen.

In 2000, there was a feature titled “Dungeons & Dragons” which was a box office bomb, raking in only $34 million worldwide. It also received two follow-up sequels.

Paramount and eOne’s attempt hopes to set their take apart by adding what Grant calls “a Monty Python sensibility.”

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is set to release in theatres on Mar. 3, 2023.