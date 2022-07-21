It looks like a Vegas wedding was always in the cards for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. In fact, 20 years ago, during a trip to MTV’s “TRL,” Lopez brought up a Las Vegas wedding to Carson Daly while she was first engaged to Affleck back in 2002.

“How are you guys gonna do, like, a wedding?” Daly asks the pop star. “How are you gonna try — is there a deserted enough island?”

“I don’t know,” Lopez responds.

After Daly suggests the couple use a private plane and get married mid-air, Lopez makes a suggestion of her own. “Vegas,” she blurts out, effectively predicting her nuptials to Affleck, 20 years early.

While Lopez and Affleck did not tie the knot until this past weekend, holding a surprise ceremony in Vegas, their wedding was years in the making, with the pair first getting engaged in 2002.

As fans know, of course, the pair never made it down the aisle, and ultimately split in 2004. The two went on to marry and welcome children — Lopez with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — before they ultimately rekindled their romance in 2021, with Lopez sharing news of their engagement in April.

Over the weekend, Lopez documented the nuptials in the latest update of her J.Lo newsletter.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the “Marry Me” actress said in her post, which included a look at her dress, and some BTS photos from the ceremony.