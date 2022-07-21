“Teen Wolf” is back from the dead, and so is a major character from the popular MTV series.

Paramount+ unveiled the first teaser trailer for “Teen Wolf: The Movie” at Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday. The first official follow up to the series that came to an end in 2017 after 6 seasons, “Teen Wolf: The Movie” will star much of the show’s original cast including Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin.

The movie brings viewers back to Beacon Hills just as a terrifying evil has emerged. Danger looms as the wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. It will take an alpha werewolf like Scott McCall, played by Posey — no longer a teen but now every bit the adult — to gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced. And it turns out Scott’s ex-girlfriend Allison (Crystal Reed) is back from the dead.

“I wanted to make sure I did the character justice,” creator and executive producer of both the “Teen Wolf” series and movie Jeff Davis said during a panel discussion at Comic-Con, according to Variety. “Having her back was amazing. I texted Crystal, ‘We don’t really have a story yet. I mostly have ideas but I always said if I was gonna do a movie, I would bring back Allison.’ She texted back and said that she burst into tears. She was in from that moment.”

As for the transformation of protagonist Scott McCall from teen wolf to alpha adult, Posey said, “We’ve grown up.” Speaking of Allison’s return, Posey continued, “For Scott, it f**kin’ rocks his world. He doesn’t know what to think.”

“Teen Wolf: The Movie” also stars Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry. Dylan O’Brien will not be reprising his role as Stiles.

The movie will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and internationally where the service is available.