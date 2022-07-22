Taylor Swift took London’s O2 Arena by surprise when she stepped onstage during Haim’s concert on Thursday.

Swift, 32, joined the band to perform a mash-up of her iconic hit “Love Story” and Haim’s song “Gasoline”, which Swift featured on in a remix of the original track.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Debuts New Single ‘Carolina’ From ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’

Swift and Haim previously collaborated on the song “No Body, No Crime” which featured Swift’s GRAMMY-nominated album, evermore.

Fans at the concert went apoplectic once Swift came onstage, posting videos and sharing their glee on social media. “TAYLOR SWIFT JUST CAME OUT HAIM,” one person tweeted. “[T]aylor singing love story in the year of 2022 is something that i didn’t know I needed,” another wrote. The crowd’s sentiment could perhaps best be summed up by a Twitter user who posted, “TAYLOR SWIFT IS PERFORMING GASOLINE WITH HAIM OMFG?!?”

TAYLOR SWIFT JUST CAME OUT HAIM pic.twitter.com/tg5zRaq3Fw — Zakk (Taylor’s Version) 🪩 (@thinkzakkIknows) July 21, 2022

taylor singing love story in the year of 2022 is something that i didn't know i neededpic.twitter.com/bTPtYfPc78 — ًana (@herondaiys) July 21, 2022

TAYLOR SWIFT IS PERFORMING GASOLINE WITH HAIM OMFG?!? pic.twitter.com/RRzxDxOCS8 — miguel (@cowboyinwoods13) July 21, 2022

Friends as well as collaborators, Swift and Haim even matched their show attire for the event, with the “All Too Well” hitmaker donning an identical pair of the custom Louis Vuitton leather pants that all three Haim sisters have worn on their One More Haim Tour.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With ‘All Too Well’ Stars Sadie Sink And Dylan O’Brien During Tribeca Festival, Talks ‘Secret-Agenty’ Directing Skills

Swift made a joke about matching her pals’ look for the performance, posting a video on TikTok about her “copying” their style. “Hitting copypaste on your friends’ looks like,” the singer captioned her video showing her sheepishly dressing in the same outfit as the sisters while they look in with a pinch of (faux) revulsion. The clip uses the Children’s Song Factory’s “Copycat” song to drive the point home even further.