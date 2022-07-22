Ahead of Disney+’s Friday’s release of “Logan” and the two “Deadpool” movies, the first R-rated movies hitting the family-friendly platform, Ryan Reynolds poked fun at some of the beloved classics already streaming.

The “Deadpool” star took to Twitter on Thursday to point out “some Disney movies [that] should already be rated R for irreversible trauma.”

Reynolds posted four images of restricted, red rating cards for four different films that one can easily decipher, using the context clues.

The first disclaimer reads: “The following beloved animated classic should NOT be approved for all audiences be they minors, miners, or bashful.” It’s rated R for “Breaking and entering. Borderline polyandry. Pretty sure those diamonds aren’t cruelty-free.”

Fans flooded the comments with their guesses to Reynolds’ clues, labelling the first red card as “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves”.

The second film shouldn’t be approved for “dog lovers” because it presents the “Total ugly-cry inducing, straight-up murder of Old Yeller. Also, bear abuse.”

Of course, Reynolds was talking about the 1957 drama “Old Yeller”.

We’re supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+. But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma. pic.twitter.com/FoIbiwKhiG — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 21, 2022

The actor thought that the third film should be rated R for “Fratricide. Mauling. Very possibly half-sibling lovin’, or at least kissin’ cousins. Seriously.”

The flick shouldn’t be approved for all audiences, “but that’s the circle of life,” Reynolds said, immediately using the song title as a hint for the 1994 animated movie “The Lion King”.

The “Red Notice” actor, notorious for trolling the internet with his clever remarks and witty puns, listed his final Disney pick that should be rated R for “Cold-blooded killing of an innocent deer mom, that will cause lifelong trauma” a.k.a. “Bambi”.

Just like how the film’s dangers in the open meadows lead to tragedy, Reynolds’ four questionable films are a danger to the streaming platform because “therapy’s not cheap” for scarred viewers, he noted.

Fans joined in on the fun, commenting other Disney films that should be rated R such as “The Great Mouse Detective” for a risqué character, a tragedy in “Bridge to Terabithia”, or the emotionally-destroying ending of a friendship in “The Fox and the Hound”.