Ryan Gosling was taken aback by the internet’s reaction to the first photo of the actor as a shirtless Ken, nearly breaking the internet, in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” movie.

Appearing on Thursday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show”, Gosling told Jimmy Fallon, “I was surprised that some people were clutching their pearls about my Ken, as though they ever thought about Ken for a second before this.”

READ MORE: Ryan Gosling Brings Some ‘Kenergy’ To ‘The Gray Man’ Interview, Talks Sparring With Chris Evans

The actor noted how people “never played with Ken…. He’s an accessory, and not even one of the cool ones.” To further his point, Gosling shared a funny story about the exact moment he decided to take on the iconic role.

After Gerwig asked him to play Ken, the “Gray Man” star went outside to think about it, only to receive a clear sign from the universe.

“I walk out into the backyard, and you know where I found Ken, Jimmy? Face down in the mud next to a squished lemon,” Gosling said.

READ MORE: Ryan Gosling Shares Funny Moment From ‘Gray Man’ Set When He Was Interrupted By Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling and Jimmy Fallon — Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

He snapped a photo of the mistreated Ken doll, for which his two daughters are likely responsible, and texted it to the director saying, “I shall be your Ken. For his story must be told.”

“Barbie”, which Gosling dubbed the “best script” he’s “ever read,” hits theatres July 21, 2023.