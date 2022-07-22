Latin pop superstars CNCO are going their separate ways.

On Thursday, the boy band announced that after seven years as a group, they are breaking up, with the intention of pursuing solo projects.

Speaking to Billboard, band members Christopher Velez, Erick Brian Colon, Richard Camacho and Zabdiel de Jesus said the split was amicable.

“We are feeling nervous but at the same time, we feel excited, anxious,” Colon said.

“We always thought that if we split, it had to be natural, and that’s how it happened,” De Jesus added. “We’ve lived many things together, and grew together in this industry, and we’re ready to try new things to expand our careers. We’re very excited.”

They’re all looking to “experiment and try to find our own sound and individuality,” Velez said. “Just because we’re splitting doesn’t mean we’re going to stop seeing each other, we’re simply trying out new, challenging things. I know we will see each other in the way of composing or working together. We have faith that the outcome will be great.”

Looking back on their time together, Camacho said, “CNCO opened the doors for us in the industry and now we have more opportunities to keep writing and meet other people, get into the studio and create new vibes.”

He added, “In the end, we have a lot of love and want to make sure everyone feels part of this family because everyone contributed and without you, we’re no one. This is not negative at all, it’s very positive. At the end of the day, we want to grow and enjoy life. Maybe in the future, we’ll come back. Who knows?”

Formed in 2015, CNCO have released numerous Latin hits, including “Mama” and “Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)”. In 2021, member Joel Pimentel left the group, while the remaining four members continued to produce new music.