“Jeopardy!” fans, who also appear to be fans of Taylor Swift, slammed the show’s contestants of Wednesday’s episode.

Viewers called them out over their lack of pop-culture knowledge after missing what viewers thought was an obvious clue about the Grammy-winning singer.

Returning champ Matt Mierswa asked for a $400 answer in the “Title That Completes The Rhyme” category, which quizzes contestants on their song knowledge.

Host Ken Jennings read the clue, trying not to belt out the famous track, “And I’m just like oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh, you need to just stop, like can you just not, step on my gown?”

Mierswa stood silent with a blank expression on his face. The other two players were also stumped and confused, making fans even more frustrated.

Unsurprisingly, the disappointed swifties turned to Twitter to slam the contestants:

none of the jeopardy contestants got the taylor swift clue shut the whole show down — Valerie Graham 🦀 (@_valgraham) July 20, 2022

NOBODY GOT THE TAYLOR SWIFT QUESTION ON JEOPARDY??? boooooooooo — hunt. (@helsbaxian) July 20, 2022

Inexcusable — Chris 🇺🇦😈🐕🎸🏋🏼‍♀️♏️ 🌊🎧 (@Chrisbucfalcon) July 21, 2022

Taylor goes unanswered at the top of the board! I think you could throw around “You Need to Calm Down” in a lot of different ways regarding #Jeopardy. — Matt Carberry (@mfc248) July 20, 2022

NOT NO ONE ON JEOPARDY GETTING YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN — sarah | Taylors version (@delicate_swift) July 20, 2022

Nonetheless, Mierswa still managed to come in first place, with a winning total of $26,644.