Never judge a book by its cover.

In a preview of the next “America’s Got Talent”, the judges get a huge surprise with performer Freckled Zelda, who calls herself a music fairy.

Dressed like a woodland fairy, complete with pointy ears and an ocarina to play along with her song, Zelda introduces herself to the judges, including a visibly skeptical Simon Cowell.

When the music starts, though, Zelda stuns them all with her rendition of “Colors of the Wind” from the Disney movie “Pocahontas”.

Afterward, a shocked Cowell says, “I’ll tell you what, when you walked out I thought this really is going to be terrible, I did. And actually, you’ve got a really good voice.”

“Thank you, Simon,” she said, through tears.

“I don’t like the instrument, don’t think it’s necessary,” Cowell says, but adds, “Carry on looking like that if you want, because you’re interesting.”

Sofia Vergara asks if she would ever consider losing the costume, and Zelda tells her no, explaining, “I’m 100 per cent a fairy.”

“You’re never gonna change,” Vergara says, to which the singer adds, “Never ever.”

Heidi Klum says, “I thought the potato flute was really cool, too, and I love that you are unique and different. ‘America Got Talent’ is a variety show, and we don’t all have to be the same. I think you’re great.”

Finally, Howie Mandel gets the voting started, giving Zelda a big yes, and all the other judges follow suit, leaving the singer in tears of joy.