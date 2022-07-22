Drake encountered some unwelcome visitors during his vacation in the south of France, and footage of that encounter is going viral.
In a brief video clip posted on Instagram by Nick Sorillo, Drake appears to be in a posh beach cabana in Saint-Tropez.
READ MORE: Drake and YouTube Star Suede Brooks ‘Having Fun Together’ Amid St. Tropez Trip, Source Says
As he sits at a table, Drake bobs and weaves like a boxer as he tries to avoid some pesky bees.
Meanwhile, members of his team frantically try to the shoo the bees away, with one waving a white napkin to discourage the bees from dive-bombing his boss while another attempts to catch a bee in his bare hands.
Drake vs 🐝
(🎥 nick_sorrillo/IG) pic.twitter.com/AuExVzftcS
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 21, 2022
The clip quickly went viral, and Twitter had plenty to say about the Drake vs. bee matchup.
TODAY I LEARNED: Drake is so terrified of bees he sent his entire security team after one to swat it away from him. pic.twitter.com/lMwDP4Y7Fa
— Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 21, 2022
Drake the type of dude to defend himself like Floyd Mayweather from a bee https://t.co/VeFcZ4L7wj
— nuno (@nunnnnno) July 21, 2022
😂😂😂😂 drake so funny like bro come on it’s just a bee pic.twitter.com/cIKv4h3sgx
— DJ Kam Bennett (@KameronBennett) July 21, 2022
Sources close to the situation say this was in fact the bee seen attacking drake pic.twitter.com/eSjtdiw6AO
— Mr bad ways (@sebastiandiallo) July 21, 2022
Even the bees are fans of Drake in St. Tropez 😂🐝 pic.twitter.com/J2ahTVDEqd
— STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) July 21, 2022
That bee really got drake doing the mayweather shoulder roll pic.twitter.com/kLWm6ttdxX
— A (@Aadam_12) July 21, 2022
drake being protected from a bee is the most drake thing i’ve ever heard pic.twitter.com/em4TtxZN6K
— eds🫧🧘🏾 (@indgohoneey) July 21, 2022
Move like a butterfly, sting like a bee comin’ for @Drake. pic.twitter.com/ZJsKkwHwPQ
— 5Dimes 🐐 Sportsbook (@5DimesSB) July 21, 2022
Drake responded with a comment, stating his hatred of bees.