Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Drake encountered some unwelcome visitors during his vacation in the south of France, and footage of that encounter is going viral.

In a brief video clip posted on Instagram by Nick Sorillo, Drake appears to be in a posh beach cabana in Saint-Tropez.

READ MORE: Drake and YouTube Star Suede Brooks ‘Having Fun Together’ Amid St. Tropez Trip, Source Says

As he sits at a table, Drake bobs and weaves like a boxer as he tries to avoid some pesky bees.

Meanwhile, members of his team frantically try to the shoo the bees away, with one waving a white napkin to discourage the bees from dive-bombing his boss while another attempts to catch a bee in his bare hands.

The clip quickly went viral, and Twitter had plenty to say about the Drake vs. bee matchup.

TODAY I LEARNED: Drake is so terrified of bees he sent his entire security team after one to swat it away from him. pic.twitter.com/lMwDP4Y7Fa — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 21, 2022

Drake the type of dude to defend himself like Floyd Mayweather from a bee https://t.co/VeFcZ4L7wj — nuno (@nunnnnno) July 21, 2022

😂😂😂😂 drake so funny like bro come on it’s just a bee pic.twitter.com/cIKv4h3sgx — DJ Kam Bennett (@KameronBennett) July 21, 2022

Sources close to the situation say this was in fact the bee seen attacking drake pic.twitter.com/eSjtdiw6AO — Mr bad ways (@sebastiandiallo) July 21, 2022

Even the bees are fans of Drake in St. Tropez 😂🐝 pic.twitter.com/J2ahTVDEqd — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) July 21, 2022

That bee really got drake doing the mayweather shoulder roll pic.twitter.com/kLWm6ttdxX — A (@Aadam_12) July 21, 2022

drake being protected from a bee is the most drake thing i’ve ever heard pic.twitter.com/em4TtxZN6K — eds🫧🧘🏾 (@indgohoneey) July 21, 2022

Move like a butterfly, sting like a bee comin’ for @Drake. pic.twitter.com/ZJsKkwHwPQ — 5Dimes 🐐 Sportsbook (@5DimesSB) July 21, 2022

Drake responded with a comment, stating his hatred of bees.