Drake encountered some unwelcome visitors during his vacation in the south of France, and footage of that encounter is going viral.

In a brief video clip posted on Instagram by Nick Sorillo, Drake appears to be in a posh beach cabana in Saint-Tropez.

As he sits at a table, Drake bobs and weaves like a boxer as he tries to avoid some pesky bees.

Meanwhile, members of his team frantically try to the shoo the bees away, with one waving a white napkin to discourage the bees from dive-bombing his boss while another attempts to catch a bee in his bare hands.

The clip quickly went viral, and Twitter had plenty to say about the Drake vs. bee matchup.

Drake responded with a comment, stating his hatred of bees.

Nick Sorillo/Instagram
