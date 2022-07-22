Click to share this via email

Billie Eilish had a great time at the ball park.

On Thursday, the singer attended a game between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants in L.A., along with brother Finneas and their family, all decked out in Dodgers jerseys.

Billie Eilish and Finneas– Photo: Jerritt Clark/GC Images

At one point during the game, Eilish got up and danced to her own song — “Bad Guy” — which was being played over the speakers at the stadium.

Billie Eilish was dancing to her own song at Dodger Stadium 😂 💃 pic.twitter.com/OQjA6zZ7VA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 22, 2022

Earlier that day, Eilish released two new songs, “TV” and “The 30th” from her new EP Guitar Songs.