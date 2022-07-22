RuPaul isn’t mincing words when it comes to Ted Cruz.

On Thursday night, the “Drag Race” host guest-hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, and in his monologue, he slammed the U.S. senator over his stance on same-sex marriage.

“Sen. Ted Cruz says that the Supreme Court was clearly wrong about its 2015 same-sex marriage ruling,” RuPaul shared.

“In gayer news: Child, f**k Ted Cruz,” he added.

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion, some have feared that the Court might overturn rulings protecting same-sex and interracial marriage using the same reasoning.

“Obergefell, like Roe v. Wade, ignored two centuries of our nation’s history,” Cruz said of the 2015 marriage ruling on his podcast, going on to add, “I think that decision was clearly wrong when it was decided. It was the court overreaching.”

After “Drag Race” was nominated for 11 Emmys earlier this month, RuPaul released a statement addressing troubles facing the LGBTQ community.

