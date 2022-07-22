The end of “Ted Lasso” won’t be easy for Hannah Waddingham.

On Thursday night, the actress, who plays football club owner Rebecca Welton on the hit comedy, appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with guest host RuPaul.

After praising her work on the show, RuPaul brought up the fact that the third season of “Ted Lasso” might well be its last.

“Jason [Sudeikis] always said there was a beginning, a middle and an end to at least this story. I hope not,” Waddingham admitted.

“Even if we left it at this, Jason has pointed out that’s just where we leave them for now,” she continued. “And that’s how I’m going to have to think about it or else I’m going to be a terrible mess. It’s ridiculous that I already get emotional about someone that’s fictional.”

Last month, speaking with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante, Haddingam said of the possible ending, “I am already mourning the loss of it as a job, of it as a group of friends who gelled from day one.”

She added, “To say goodbye to Rebecca Welton for me is odd.”

Also in her interview with RuPaul, Waddingham also teased that plans for her Emmys look are well under way.

“We are just having meetings about it,” she said. “It’s a massive privilege to even be in the blooming room so I want to make sure I get it right.”