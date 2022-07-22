Lea Michele is remembering Cory Monteith as she embarks on her tour.

The singer began her series of concerts titled “An Evening With Lea Michele: Life In Music” for the summer, with a show in Washington on Wednesday.

Before she launched into her cover of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love”, she shared her personal connection with the song, which was featured on the memorial episode for Cory Monteith on “Glee”.

Monteith, who starred in the series as Finn Hudson, died in 2014 of a drug overdose.

The season 5 episode dedicated to his memory, titled “The Quarterback”, featured the cast members mourning his loss and singing songs in his honour.

Michele, who was dating the 31-year-old at the time, revealed series creator Ryan Murphy allowed her to choose which song she would sing.

“How can I pick a song that says everything, you know? And so I just was like, ‘What can it be?’ I don’t even remember what I was listening to at the time. Like, nothing. I was just in such a hole,” she recalled during the concert, reports JustJared. “And I’m grateful that he asked me. I really, really am. Because it needed to be something that felt real for me, but it was also so hard to just think of what song it could be.”

The inspiration came when she recalled listening to the song with Monteith.

“And then I just immediately was like, ‘Oh, that’s it.’ I think we maybe listened to the song one time, because I know when Rachel says in the show that we would listen to it and that’s real,” she continued. “Because a lot of what I say in that episode, a lot of what I say to [Matthew Morrison]‘s character in that classroom were exact words that I said to Ryan after everything.”

Production of season 5 began only a month after the news of his death, at Michele’s insistence who believed it was the best way for everyone to come together, reported TVLine.

“I said I don’t want to be treated with kid gloves. I want to just come back to work and be with everyone because this is the only way I’m going to feel better. And then I got to sing this song,” said the actress. “I remember filming it. It was really hard. I would film it and then run off and then I would come back. It was wild and hard, but we healed together and this song helped.”

Due to how important the episode was for her, the 35-year-old has never been able to watch it.

“I have never watched the episode. It’s the only one I’ve not seen. Because I think if I don’t watch it, it just kind of feels like Finn is still there. So this [song] is very special.”