Filming “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” meant being in optimal shape, everywhere.

That’s what star Regé-Jean Page told the audience during a panel for the upcoming blockbuster at San Diego Comic-Con this week.

“I had the best a** of my life,” the actor said of his physique.

Later, in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Page was asked about how he managed to get in such good shape.

“I knew this was coming,” Page said of the question. “It involved a lot of sword training. I got to literally swing a sword around and slay dragons for this one, which is every kid’s dream growing up, you know? And so I got to kind of live all of my dreams. I couldn’t have asked for a better time than making this movie.”

He added, “We worked it hard, we worked it well and we had a great time.”

Page stars in the movie alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant.

Writer-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein also spoke about bringing the universe of the classic role-playing game to life for the new film.

“Making sure we were true to the lore was important to us,” Daley said. “But more than that I think it was establishing the tone. Because that’s what sets it apart from so many other things in the fantasy space. And it was really important to us to really capture that feeling you get when you’re playing the game.”

Goldstein added, “And to combine the aspects of playing the game of D&D into the movie, because it’s always a mix of action, comedy and heart and emotion. So that’s really what we tried to do with these characters.”

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” opens in theatres March 3, 2023.