For the second year in a row, the newest member of the “Jackass” crew, Sean McInerey, aka Poopies, was bit in the hand by a reef shark while filming a stunt as part of Discovery’s “Shark Week.”

Both last year and this year, Poopies was attempting to recreate the famous “jumping the shark” stunt from the show “Happy Days” when he was bit.

READ MORE: New ‘Jackass’ Star Poopies Gets Bitten By A Shark In ‘Shark Week’ Stunt

Poopies’ first shark bite occurred while the daredevil group was filming a promo. He suffered severe injuries from the bite, severing a tendon and two main arteries. He underwent 8 months of physical therapy and to this day can’t make a fist. He later said he thought he was going to die.

This time around, extra precautions were supposed to have been taken to avoid a similar mishap, as “Jackass” ringleader Johnny Knoxville told ET. However, Poopies’ second attempt at ‘jumping the shark’ still ended with him being bit by a shark. “So we kinda broke every role we talked about,” Knoxville told his crew in a video of the ordeal posted by Discovery.

“Those sharks were just doing their thing. We were in their territory,” fellow daredevil and “Jackass” member Steve-O said. “The sharks were not responsible.”

READ MORE: New ‘Jackass’ Star Poopies Weeps While Talking About Shark Bite

“A lot of people do crazy things like this and they dont think there’s any consequences,” one shark expert told the guys after the incident. “If you push the limits with nature sometimes nature pushes back.”

The expert added, “At the end of the day I think it’s really important for the world to see that these are wild animals and we need to respect them.”