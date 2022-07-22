“Atlanta” will takes its bow with its fourth and final season.

FX released a teaser announcing the fourth season of the show on Friday.

The surreal video features stars Donald Glover and Zazie Beetz walking out of a liquor store as cereal rains from the skies. They soon spot LaKeith Stanfield arriving in an invisible car as an ostrich egg drops from the sky and an alligator crawls along the outside of the store. Brian Tyree Henry joins the group as they walk towards the camera. He does a mic drop as they are all absorbed through the ground.

“ATLANTA” – Brian Tyree Henry as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, Donald Glover as Earn Marks. – Photo: Coco Olakunle/FX

The news of the show ending comes as no surprise as show creator Glover revealed previously that the critically-acclaimed drama was coming to an end.

“Death is natural,” Glover said during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, via Variety. “I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird. The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about.”

The show recently finished airing season 3 in march, with season 2 airing four years ago. Luckily the wait for season 4 will be shorter.

The final season of “Atlanta” is expected to air in September.