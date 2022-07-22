Paloma Aguilar from “Big Brother 24” has addressed her surprising exit from the show, revealing that she decided to leave the competition to protect her mental health.

Aguilar, 22, opened up about her departure in a statement given to Us Weekly. “No 750,000 dollars was worth the cost of my mental health,” she said of her voluntary exit. She also noted that her decision to leave was not in any way connected to fellow houseguest Taylor Hale. “It’s crazy how people jump to conclusions with the whole racist bit,” she added. “Taylor and I are actually good friends so please keep hyping her up! She’s a QUEEN.”

“Her and I became actually very close towards the end — the thing is they cut the beginning clips and ran with it,” she continued. “I told her I didn’t want to hear it in the last episode because I was exhausted and I knew our girl well enough that it didn’t even matter because she’s just trying to play [the] game either way.”

Referring to on-screen tension between the pair, Aguilar said, “Remember that reality tv isn’t always real. I’m always rooting for boss babes, never going to try and tear a strong woman down and I was extremely straight up with her the first days when we didn’t mesh.”

According to Aguilar, “[Taylor] didn’t try to ally with any of the girls and unfortunately our convo about that wasn’t aired. Only love for this girl. I can’t wait for her to come out so we can talk about it as two strong women.”

During her time on the show, Aguilar called Taylor a “lying b*tch” and “a snake in the garden.” Throughout this season, fans have also called out what they see as racist microaggressions that have been lobbed at Taylor.