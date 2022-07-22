“Shahs of Sunset” star Reza Farahan dropped by a recent edition of SiriusXM’s “Reality Checked”, where he shared his feelings about the show’s recent cancellation.

As Farahan noted, he learned the news of the show’s demise after nine seasons the same way everyone else did: by reading about it in TMZ‘s report.

“TMZ is never wrong,” Farahan pointed out to host Amy Phillips. “They reported Michael Jackson’s death before anyone knew.”

The show’s cancellation hit him hard. “I did not know how difficult it was going to be,” he admitted. “I mean, I was a zombie for like three weeks. It was very hard.”

Not only was he surprised by the cancellation, Farahan revealed he had put together “a flow chart of my ratings prepared to ask for a raise… I was thinking we’d be having a ‘can we talk about my raise’ convo, and then it was like, ‘Oh, yeah, sorry.'”

So certain was he that a 10th season was on the horizon, he had already purchased his wardrobe for the new season. “I had all my confessional looks lined up,” he said. “So many of them.”