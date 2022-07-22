William Jackson Harper doesn’t have high hopes that he’ll be cast in the “Fantastic Four” reboot.

The actor, 42, spoke about the possibility of him playing Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic, in Marvel’s planned reboot of the “Fantastic Four” franchise in a new interview with NME. Speculation that Harper might play Mr. Fantastic began after scores of fans on Twitter campaigned for him to land the role earlier this month.

“Twitter doesn’t cast movies,” the “Good Place” star said. “I’d be really happy if Marvel was listening, but they haven’t called me and I’m not going to be in ‘Fantastic Four.'”

“As far as I know: maybe they have something [in mind] up the docket, but no one’s reached out to me,” he added.

Fans began lobbying for Harper to play Mr. Fantastic after Disney revealed that the full cast of the reboot would be unveiled at their D23 Expo fan event in September. Shortly thereafter, a tweet from the account Fandom asked people to propose their ideal casting for the “Fantastic” reboot, and Twitter users were quick to chime in. “The only person I’m really passionate about the casting of is William Jackson Harper as Mr. Fantastic,” one person tweeted. “I have ideas for the rest, but I don’t think there’s a better fit for that role than him.” Another wrote, “William Jackson Harper as Reed Richards end of f[***]ing discussion stfu.”

I’d be here for this. The only person I’m really passionate about the casting of is William Jackson Harper as Mr. Fantastic. I have ideas for the rest, but I don’t think there’s a better fit for that role than him. https://t.co/lqJ15xivI7 — William, Attorney at Law 🦠 (@paragonculture) July 16, 2022

William Jackson Harper as Reed Richards end of fucking discussion stfu — ant. (@Lewistron) July 17, 2022

Regardless of whether Harper ends up in the MCU, the actor says he’s happy with where his career is at. “There are people whose careers are far exceeding mine, and I’m completely unbothered by that,” he explained. “Like, f[***]ing go for it.”

While “Spider-Man” director Jon Watts was slated to direct the “Fantastic Four” reboot, he has since parted ways with the project.

Check out some more fan tweets advocating for Harper, below.

i pray william jackson harper as reed, the man has literally played reed in good place. pic.twitter.com/tW2vmwr1nC — The Problem Child (@TakoSalvix) July 16, 2022

william jackson harper playing reed could easily fix that. pic.twitter.com/ga4EOafoMQ — The Problem Child (@TakoSalvix) July 22, 2022

Please cast William Jackson Harper as Reed Richard, please please please. pic.twitter.com/qW3z1lVbm4 — Meatball McFuzzpants (@stuffthatsurvi1) July 18, 2022