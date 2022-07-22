Stephen Amell is introducing the world to his newborn baby.

The “Arrow” star and his wife Cassandra Jean posted new pictures of their son to Instagram as well as revealed his name.

Jean captioned the post: “First trip as a family of four has been a success. This boy is an adventure. Comes by it naturally.”

READ MORE: ‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell And Wife Welcome Second Child

Accompanying the post was a carousel of pictures of the newborn, including a photo of the father holding him in his arms on a plane, as well as the happy family taking the baby on a walk in a stroller.

READ MORE: Stephen Amell Fires Back At John Cena Over ‘Peacemaker’ Green Arrow Joke

The father of two confirmed the baby’s name by commenting in the post, “Bowen Auguste Amell, May 13, 2022 — He has made our family and my life complete.”

The couple also share their eight-year-old daughter Mavi.