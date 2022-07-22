Groot, the beloved character from “Guardians of the Galaxy”, is getting his own mini spinoff on Disney+ in August.

The streamer released the first teaser trailer for a collection of 5 shorts titled, appropriately, “I Am Groot” (the only words the character has ever uttered), which debut August 10.

The trailer was released at Comic-Con on Friday and the writer, director and executive producer behind “I Am Groot,” Kirsten Lepore, answered questions about the project from assembled audience members. Lepore also unveiled the series’ key art and, even more thrilling for Groot lovers, oversaw a screening of the second short from the collection, titled, “Groot Takes a Bath.”

I Am Groot, exclusively on Disney+. — © 2022 MARVEL

“I Am Groot” follows Baby Groot and explores his glory days growing up—and getting into trouble—among the stars. The five original shorts will feature several new and unusual characters. Vin Diesel returns to voice Groot as he does in all the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies.

All five shorts will be released on August 10 on Disney+. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and James Gunn executive produced the series.