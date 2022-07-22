Gwyneth Paltrow has shared how she feels about her ex Ben Affleck tying the knot with Jennifer Lopez.

Paltrow, 49, discussed Bennfier 2.0’s recent nuptials while answering questions from fans and followers on her Instagram story on Friday.

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Ex Ben Affleck’s Rekindled Relationship With Jennifer Lopez

“How do you feel about Ben and JLo?” one person asked. “Love!!!” Paltrow responded. “So romantic!!! Very happy for them.”

Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

Further emphasizing that there is no bad blood between her and Affleck, Paltrow next answered a question from someone who asked, “Are you happy?” Paltrow responded loud and clear without any words, posting a photo of her and husband Brad Falchuk, 51, walking with their arms around each other. Falchuk and Paltrow met in 2014 and married in 2018.

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Has A Hilarious Reaction After Goop Posts A Meme Of Her With Ex Ben Affleck

Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

Paltrow and Affleck, 49, began dating in 1998 when they worked together on the movie “Shakespeare in Love”, for which Paltrow won an Oscar. The pair broke up around the time they wrapped their next movie together, 2000’s “Bounce.” A year later, Affleck started dating Lopez for the first time.

Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow at the “Armageddon” Premiere at the Kennedy Space Center, 1998. — Getty Images