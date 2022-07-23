Selena Gomez marked her 30th birthday with one of her longtime besties.

On Friday, the “Only Murders in the Building” star shared photos on Instagram from her birthday outing with her friend, Taylor Swift.

“30, nerdy and worthy,” Gomez wrote on the caption.

“Selena and Taylor looked so cute together celebrating,” an onlooker told Just Jared. “They were eating at the this really beautiful rustic elegant restaurant in Topanga called Inn of the Seventh Ray.”

Gomez and Swift first met early in their careers in the mid 2000s and quickly became friends. They have since appeared together numerous times in public, as well as sharing photos together on social media over the years.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gomez also opened up about turning 30.

“I am happy getting older,” she said. “I find that my toleration for any sort of discomfort, usually disrespect or whatever, even just unnecessary stuff — I feel so glad that it’s not taking over me anymore.”

Gomez added, “My emotions are mine and I am allowed to feel them however I want to feel them. But I am having a party because I was like, ‘You know what? All my friends back home are married with kids, so I’m just gonna throw my own party.”