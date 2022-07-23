Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Drake is getting flack from climate activists.

This week, the Canadian rapper came in for criticism online after the Twitter account Celebrity Jets tracked a 14-minute flight by his private jet from Toronto to nearby Hamilton.

READ MORE: Drake Bobs & Weaves As He’s Buzzed By Bees In Saint-Tropez

The account tabulated that the 70-kilometre flight had used up 1,522 litres of fuel, putting out roughly 4 tons of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

Drake's Jet 38 mile (33 NM) flight from YYZ to YHM

~ 402 gallons (1,522 liters).

~ 2,694 lbs (1,222 kg) of jet fuel used.

~ $2,729 cost of fuel.

~ 4 tons of CO2 emissions. — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 22, 2022

Drake’s massive Boeing 767 jet also recently logged two other flights from Toronto to Hamilton, coming in at 18 minutes and 16 minutes.

“It’s extremely wasteful,” Ian Borsuk, climate campaign co-ordinator for Environment Hamilton, told The Hamilton Spectator. “As a single person, he’s probably emitting more on one flight than most people who make that drive emit in a month or even a year.”

On Twitter, many took Drake to task for the wasteful flights.

Drake just flew 14 minutes on his private jet and made 4 tons of CO2 emissions. That’s the same amount of emissions the average person makes in a year. It would have taken an hour to drive the same distance. This is criminal. — Sommer Ackerman (@lifewithsommer) July 22, 2022

Canadians will complain about climate change then pay thousands to go to the next Drake concert, acting like he isn’t taking his private jet on flights from Hamilton to Toronto.https://t.co/jtISJI6kLB pic.twitter.com/n5lEdSDNNQ — Temur Durrani (@temurdur) July 22, 2022

Drake's jet being parked in Hamilton is funny to me https://t.co/EGjil6HsEW — Gwen Adora but the sfw version (@gwenisadorable) July 18, 2022

The rapper is just the latest in a string of celebrities who have been called out for their use of private jets for short trips.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Hit With Backlash For Bragging About Her & Travis Scott’s Private Jets

Kylie Jenner’s jet recently took off from Camarillo, Cal., landing only 3 minutes later in nearby Van Nuys.

Just remembered how Kylie Jenner uses her private jet to make 3 minute flights pic.twitter.com/ERNcL1XuO5 — Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) July 17, 2022

Her sister, Kim Kardashian, has also been criticized for the CO2 emissions from her private jet.

kim kardashian’s private jet produced 61 tons of CO2 emissions. over the last week drake’s private jet flights produced 182 tons of CO2 emissions. like what is even the point any more? — Call a general strike. Riot. Shut it all down! (@MafaYYZ) July 22, 2022

Others who have been criticized for similar trips include country singer Kenny Chesney, director Steven Spielberg and boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Last year, Drake announced a partnership with the organization Aspiration, which promised to reduce and offset his carbon footprint through audits of his schedule, events and travel.