Drake is getting flack from climate activists.

This week, the Canadian rapper came in for criticism online after the Twitter account Celebrity Jets tracked a 14-minute flight by his private jet from Toronto to nearby Hamilton.

The account tabulated that the 70-kilometre flight had used up 1,522 litres of fuel, putting out roughly 4 tons of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

Drake’s massive Boeing 767 jet also recently logged two other flights from Toronto to Hamilton, coming in at 18 minutes and 16 minutes.

“It’s extremely wasteful,” Ian Borsuk, climate campaign co-ordinator for Environment Hamilton, told The Hamilton Spectator. “As a single person, he’s probably emitting more on one flight than most people who make that drive emit in a month or even a year.”

On Twitter, many took Drake to task for the wasteful flights.

The rapper is just the latest in a string of celebrities who have been called out for their use of private jets for short trips.

Kylie Jenner’s jet recently took off from Camarillo, Cal., landing only 3 minutes later in nearby Van Nuys.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian, has also been criticized for the CO2 emissions from her private jet.

Others who have been criticized for similar trips include country singer Kenny Chesney, director Steven Spielberg and boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Last year, Drake announced a partnership with the organization Aspiration, which promised to reduce and offset his carbon footprint through audits of his schedule, events and travel.

 