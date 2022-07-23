Bruce Willis is showing off his moves.

On Friday, the actor’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a rare video of her husband having a dance-off with their 10-year-old daughter Mabel.

In the video, Mabel demonstrates a pelvic thrust move, which her dad tries to pull off as she laughs.

Earlier this year, Bruce’s family announced that he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, which affects the ability to understand speech and communicate.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” they said in the announcement. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Since then, his wife has occasionally shared photos of Bruce on Instagram, including a Father’s Day pic last month.

Bruce and Emma also shared 8-year-old daughter Evelyn, and the actor has three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, with ex-wife Demi Moore.