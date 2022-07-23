Kid Cudi cut his headlining set short at Rolling Loud Miami and stormed off the stage after he was hit with a water bottle during the middle of his performance, with all of this ultimately leading to Kanye “Ye” West making a surprise performance.

The bizarre incident unfolded Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium, where the “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper was forced to stop in the middle of a song to warn the crowd to stop throwing bottles on the stage. He didn’t mince words, threatening the crowd he would walk off the stage if another bottle’s thrown in his direction.

“Yo, I will walk off this stage if ya’ll throw one more f***ing thing up here I will leave,” he said in video captured on social media. “I will leave right now. Throw one more f***ing thing on this stage and I will walk off. I’m not f***ing playing. I’m not f***ing playing. You will ruin it for everybody. I will f***ing leave. If I get hit with one more f***ing thing … if I see one more f***ing thing on this f***ing stage, I’m leaving. Don’t f**k with me.”

Almost immediately, a bottle can be seen thrown at his direction, forcing Cudi to turn around, drop the mic and walk off. There was an audible groan from the audience but others appeared to continue throwing bottles. Some fans also resorted to booing Cudi as he left the stage.

Kid Cudi doesn’t deserve this. Smh. pic.twitter.com/J7izJHoZOm — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 23, 2022

But things only got stranger from there. Lil Durk would later take the stage and he brought out none other than Kanye, who last weekend pulled out of the festival. Rolling Loud organizers said West’s departure was due to circumstances “outside” of their control.

Kanye, wearing an all-black ensemble and black shades, hit the stage with Durk as they performed Cardi B’s “Hot S**t.” He later took the mic solo and performed “Father Stretch My Hand Pt. 1.”

It’s unclear at this time what prompted fans to throw bottles at Kid Cudi or why Kanye decided to make a last-minute appearance after dropping out. But there’s no denying Cudi and Kanye have been beefing as of late.

Cudi and West had a public falling out over Cudi’s friendship with “Saturday Night Live” comedian, Pete Davidson — who is famously dating West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

West shared a since-deleted post featuring him, Cudi, Davidson and Timothée Chalamet having dinner. On the picture, from the dinner, West put a big red ex over Davidson’s face.

“I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK,” West wrote next to the since-deleted post. “THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.”

West also shared that Cudi would not be on his Donda 2 album after he appeared to continue his friendship with Davidson.

Cudi took to the comments to defend himself, writing, “too bad I don’t want to be on your album you fu**n dinosaur hahaha,” adding, “everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about your albums since I met you. Ima pray you 4 brother.”

