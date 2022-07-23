Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams doesn’t agree with LeBron James’ opinion that his team’s fans are racist.

“I can’t agree,” Williams exclusively told ET Canada at Steph Curry, Unanimous Media and Talent Resources Sports’ joint ESPYS afterparty. “I love Boston. They challenge you when you’re down, but they also keep you up when you’re high.”

In case you missed it, James accused Boston Celtics fans of being “racist as f**k,” on the most recent episode of his HBO series, “The Shop: Uninterrupted.” Though the 37-year-old athlete is part owner of the city’s baseball team, he simply doesn’t have patience for the fans of the game who showcase aggressive behaviors towards him and his wife.

“I don’t mind it. I hear it, if I hear someone close by, I check them real quick. I move onto the game, whatever the f**k,” James said on the episode. “They going to say whatever the f**k they want to say. They might throw something. I got a beer thrown on me leaving a game.”

Williams openly acknowledged there’s been incidents in the past, but notes a lot of change has been made to help make the city more accepting.

“It’s a historically racist city, but there’s been progress that has been made, so we’re just trying to continue that progress as time goes on through the Celtics social justice initiatives,” he said. “We’re trying to make sure that at the end of the day, everyone feels welcome and if LeBron feels that way, whether that’s through his past experiences or more recent, we want to change that.”

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on why he hates Boston Celtics fans: "Cause they racist as fuck." pic.twitter.com/LtXiEbARIP — The Recount Alt (@therecountalt) July 15, 2022

Williams caught up with ET Canada shortly after Curry jokingly offered to let him wear one of his rings during his 2022 ESPYS monologue. According to Williams, the national attention outweighed the low blow.

“I was like, ‘Dang, if only it was the other way around, where I can be one making jokes, but at the end of the day, it’s all love,” Williams said. “I was a little butt hurt, but I appreciate the love, you know? At least I got the national attention to get my name out there a little bit.”

Staying on the topic of Curry, Williams also weighed in on the ongoing social media debate over if the point guard’s absurd shooting ability elevated or ruined the game of basketball.

“He elevated it and challenged guys to be more skilled,” Williams said. “You have guys that shoot from deep and you now have guys playing at mid-range, and you still have guys posting up, so it shows you all touches of basketball.”

“In my opinion, he might be the best point guard of all time,” he added. “Now people will argue that with Magic Johnson, but he’s up there, top two, for sure. Guaranteed, without a doubt.”