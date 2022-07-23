Everyone’s favourite teenager-turned-superhero has got imposter syndrome.

On Saturday, Zachary Levi took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con to unveil the first trailer for the sequel “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”.

As the trailer opens, Shazam appears to be having a crisis of conscience, comparing himself to bigger heroes like Aquaman and Batman, telling a doctor, “I don’t deserve these powers. Like what am I even contributing?”

Soon enough, though, he and his friends must face off against the three Daughters of Atlas, who are trying to claim their power.

“Children stole the powers of the gods,” says Helen Mirren, new to the franchise, “this is very personal to me.”

Teasing the film, Levi shared how the sequel is all about “Shazam fitting into his new family,” calling it his, “Shazam-ily.”

He added of the characters, “We’re figuring out our own identity, little family tiffs and things.”

Newcomers Mirren and “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler also appeared in a pre-recorded video during the Comic-Con panel.

“I absolutely loved playing Hespera,” Mirren said of her character. “She’s such a delightful baddie, and a bada**.”

The panel included Levi, along with director David F. Sandberg, Lucy Liu, Jack Dylan Grazer and Asher Angel.

On joining the series as character Kalypso, Liu said, “I enjoy playing a goddess, there is nothing like it. To be part of the DC world is the most important thing that has happened in my career. To be here now and woman of color and having this wonderful career that I’ve had, it was an honor to be part of something this special. It’s a universe we could all relate to because we all want to belong. It’s place where I feel like I’m home.”

Asked if there will be a “Shazam! 3”, Levi told the audience, “If you guys go and see it, I’m sure the bosses will want to make another one.”