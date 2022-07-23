Ryan Gosling did not expect one of his most famous lines from “The Notebook” to become so popular with fans.

In a new interview with MTV News, the star of “The Gray Man” was asked about his tendency to men of few words in his movies.

“I went to the Marie Kondo school of acting,” Gosling joked, adding, “I was like, ‘Does this line spark joy?’ If it doesn’t, I cut it.”

He was then asked whether the classic line, “If you’re a bird, I’m a bird,” from “The Notebook” was one that sparked joy for him.

“That line, I did not think was going to spark joy. It didn’t spark joy in me,” Gosling admitted. “I said it, and somehow… it did. You don’t know. You think you do, you don’t.”

When asked what he would do if the interviewer came up to him in the street and said the line, Gosling joked, “I would call security.”

In the “The Notebook”, Rachel McAdams’ character wonders if she could have been a bird in another life, before trying to get Gosling to say they’re both birds, prompting the romantic line.