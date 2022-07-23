Ben Affleck is perhaps feeling a little jet lagged.

The newlywed was caught snoozing Saturday afternoon while cruising the Seine River in Paris. Affleck is currently in the City of Lights vacationing with wife, Jennifer Lopez, and their family.

In the photos, the actor appears to be in quite a deep sleep, as he’s seen with his feet kicked up and his head tilted back.

On the boat ride, the couple were joined by Affleck’s daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Jen‘s 14-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Earlier on Friday, an eyewitness told E! News that the newlyweds and their kids were spotted at the shops in the Marais, in France.

“Ben and J.Lo were holding hands and looking at each other adoringly,” the eyewitness shared, noting that their kids “seem to be best friends and were holding hands and giggling.”

The source added that they also visited the Musée d’Orsay and the gardens near the Élysée Palace where Bennifer “snuck away for some alone time.”

A different eyewitness, who spotted the married couple at the Musée d’Orsay, a museum in Paris, noticed that the couple looked very much in love and that Lopez “was glowing.”

On July 17, Lopez, 52, surprised fans when she revealed that she and Affleck, 49, wed at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.