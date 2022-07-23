David Beckham’s dance moves are on point, but his son has bigger concerns.
On Friday, Victoria Beckham posted a video of her husband showing off his attempt at doing the infamous dance move, the worm.
“After 25 years @davidbeckham showed me his worm 🪱 x,” she wrote in the caption.
“Hahahahaahaha mum u gotta change that caption,” their son Romeo wrote in the captions.
In he video, David is seen in their backyard wearing a black top and pajama bottoms when he starts dancing, before getting on the ground to do the worm, and try his hand at some other breakdancing moves.
Victoria’s followers loved the post, with one person commenting, “I am laughing so hard. ❤️😂”
“Love David’s worm !!!” another wrote, while someone else added, “Who would have thought he had moves like that.”