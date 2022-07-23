Perhaps we have Nicole Scherzinger to thank for giving the world One Direction.

To celebrate the 12th anniversary of the boyband, Fremantle Media released a never-before-seen video of how the group was created, in which Scherzinger makes multiple suggestions as to why each member, including Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, belongs in the band.

The behind-the-scenes clip of season seven of “The X Factor U.K.” shows judges Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Scherzinger discussing which contestants should be combined to create “an imaginary boy group,” as Scherzinger suggests, “instead of just saying, ‘no.'” The judges test out different member combinations as they sort through photos of contestants.

After adding Tomlinson’s photo to the pile, already consisting of images of Horan and Styles, Scherzinger is heard cheering, “They’re the cutest boyband ever! I love it. The little girls are gonna love them.”

It wasn’t until Payne’s photograph appeared where debate amongst the singer joining the group arose. Cowell thought he was too talented for the band, following his “standout audition,” a powerful rendition of “Cry Me A River”. After some convincing from Walsh and Scherzinger, Payne was added to the group, followed by Malik, who completed the band.

Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Liam Payne of One Direction — Photo: CP Images/ Press Association

“They’re just too talented to get rid of and they’ve got just the right look and the right charisma on stage. I think they’ll be really great in a boyband together,” Scherzinger said in the video, adding that they’re “like little stars, so you can’t get rid of little stars, you know?”

Looking over at the final five, photographs of each bandmate together in one pile, Cowell exclaimed, “Now that is a good idea…That is the category I want, it’s them.”

In 2010, One Direction finished “The X Factor” in third place and went on to release five albums, as well as the 2013 film “This Is Us”. Following a 2015 hiatus, after Malik departed from the band, each of the members pursued a solo career and continue to find success today.